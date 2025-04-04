Environmentalists raise alarm as Wakiso loses 70% of wetlands

Environmental conservationists have raised alarm over the rapid loss of wetlands in Wakiso District, with wetland degradation increasing since 2015. The depletion rate currently stands at 70 percent.

According to Ms Rebecca Bukenya Ssabaganzi, the district’s natural resources officer, Wakiso originally had 21,000 hectares of wetlands, but today, 14,834 hectares are completely degraded—a troubling trend. “This is a worrying situation.

We are now working tirelessly to protect these fragile ecosystems from human settlements and other damaging activities,” she said during the belated district commemoration of World Wetlands Day in Mikka Village, Namayumba Town Council.

The Wakiso District Wetlands map indicates that Kira Division is home to the majority of the degraded wetlands, where large marshlands have been replaced with human settlements. Ms Ssabaganzi explained that this has had a significant impact on weather patterns in the Greater Kampala area.

“Wetlands are water catchment areas that help filter water before it is drained into major lakes and rivers. When wetlands are destroyed, water carries dangerous contaminants. Lake Victoria, for instance, has started developing algae, which indicates an imbalance. Algae growth results from the contamination of water by human activities, affecting everyone, as Lake Victoria is the only fresh lake we have,” she emphasized.

She further noted that the recent flash floods in Kampala City and its suburbs are linked to the encroachment on wetlands, which have clogged drainage systems. “Human activities in wetlands have a gradual but sure impact on the environment, which is why we see roads being cut off by floods,” she added.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka, the Chief of Production and Welfare in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

Gen. Kiwanuka called on the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to educate residents in neighboring wetland areas about the dangers of encroaching upon and destroying these ecosystems.

“Before you earmark wetlands, are the people aware of it? People’s needs must come first. When you look at Mikka, it is a complete valley, but it is densely populated,” Gen Kiwanuka stated.

Ms Takuwa Nuubu, the Central Region Wetlands Coordinator, emphasized the government’s commitment to restoring wetlands nationwide.

She noted that in the financial year 2023/2024, the Wetlands Management Department had restored a total of 7,650 hectares of wetlands across various districts in Uganda.





“As part of our restoration efforts, we demarcated 540 km of wetlands, intensified enforcement in Mukono, Kampala, and Wakiso, and initiated the cancellation of 330 land titles in wetlands. We also gazetted 8,614 wetlands across the country,” she said.

Ms Cate Namuddu, Chairperson of the District Production Committee, who represented Wakiso District Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika, condemned politicians who shield wetland encroachers in exchange for votes.

“When you speak the truth, they hate you. Even when you lie, they still hate you. Please tell people the truth, and stop politicizing everything,” she urged, criticizing the organizers for holding the event in a wetland area.

Wakiso is one of the fastest-growing urban centers, close to Kampala city. Due to high rent and taxes in Kampala, many businesses are relocating to Wakiso, where local leaders are pushing for city status. This has put immense pressure on the existing wetlands to create space for homes and business centers.



