Environmentalists tip schools on conservation

Environmentalists under the My Tree Initiative (MTI) have called on schools to prioritise environmental preservation, urging them to join the fight against climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the greening schools program in Kampala on Saturday, MTI Executive Director Ashiraf Anjer emphasised the importance of inspiring young generations to protect the environment.

"Our target is to plant 10,000 trees across the country, with each school receiving 1,000 trees," Anjer said. "We've started with Kitende Valley Junior School and Kisasi Muslim Secondary School, planting 500 trees so far."

To ensure the sustainability of the initiative, MTI has established green clubs in participating schools.

" Previously, we planted trees without designated caretakers, resulting in poor growth. Now, these clubs will maintain and protect the trees," Ashiraf explained.

The central region, particularly Kampala, is a focus area due to widespread deforestation and climate change. "We're collaborating with Old Mutual to green primary schools nationwide," Anjer added.

Mr Steven Lubowa, Head of Distribution and Marketing for UAP Old Mutual, highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility in environmental conservation.

"As businesses, we operate in a world affected by climate change, impacting our clients, communities, and ultimately, our business. We must preserve the environment to ensure sustainability," he said.

Mr Lubowa emphasised Old Mutual's commitment to climate resilience through their sustainability program.

Ms Joweria Namuli, a student at Kisasi Muslim Secondary School, praised the initiative, saying, "Participating in environmental conservation is planning for future generations. We urge other schools to join, as trees provide shelter, reduce air pollution, and promote fresh air."