Envoy hopeful on South Sudan’s EAC chairmanship

The South Sudan ambassador to Uganda, Mr Simon Juach Deng has described their chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC) as “momentous”.

Last Friday, President Salva Kiir Mayardit ascended to the chairmanship of the EAC, taking over from Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimye.

“This marks a significant milestone in President Mayardit’s distinguished political career and signals a fresh chapter of cooperation, development, and progress within the regional bloc. With his experience, vision, and dedication, he is poised to steer the East African Community towards even greater unity, development, and prosperity,” ambassador Deng said in a statement issued yesterday.

He added: “President Kiir’s ascension as the chair person of the regional body underscores the bloc’s commitment to fostering unity and collaboration amongst its member states. As an experienced statesman, President Kiir has demonstrated his unwavering dedication to regional cooperation by nurturing peace and stability within his country South Sudan.”

The envoy is hopeful that President Kiir will prioritise bolstering economic development in the region.

“His expertise in East Africa regional affairs and his hands-on approach to governance equip him to spearhead initiatives that will drive economic progress within the EAC,” he said.