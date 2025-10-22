Envoy’s baby died of lack of oxygen, not fall - report

Fresh evidence presented before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday indicates that the two-and-a-half-year-old toddler who died earlier this year in Mutungo, Kampala, succumbed to lack of oxygen, contradicting earlier claims that he fell from a building.

According to the indictment tabled by prosecutors from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the post-mortem report established that the cause of death was asphyxia, a condition resulting from oxygen deprivation.

This contradicts the earlier narrative by Ms Jolin Kanocheri Rugari, the wife of businessman and envoy Chris Rugari, who claimed that her son had accidentally opened a first-floor window and fallen onto the paved compound, causing fatal injuries.

Asphyxia occurs when the body is deprived of oxygen, preventing cells from functioning and carbon dioxide from being expelled. It may result from suffocation, strangulation, choking, drowning, or positional asphyxia — where breathing is obstructed by body position.

Ms Rugari has been jointly charged with her former housemaid, Robinah Nabbanja, who faces a lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder. Prosecution alleges that between April 1 and 2, at Mutungo Zone 8 in Nakawa Division, Ms Rugari, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of her son, Nganwa Rugari.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Ms Rugari and her husband married in August 2022 but later developed marital disputes, leading to divorce proceedings. As part of the case, the court had ordered DNA tests for their five children to establish paternity.

According to the indictment, at around 8:30pm on April 1, Ms Rugari reported that her son had fallen through a window. Only she and her maid were at home at the time. The child was later taken to Kitintale Hospital around 10pm, where a doctor noted that he had no visible injuries and was breathing with 100 percent oxygen flow.

Hospital prescription

The doctor prescribed painkillers and advised a CT scan to rule out internal injuries, but Ms Rugari allegedly declined the recommendation and insisted on taking the child home. The following morning, at about 5:30am, Ms Rugari reportedly found the boy unresponsive and cold. She returned to Kitintale Hospital at 6:40am, where he was pronounced dead.

The DPP’s summary further states that Ms Rugari did not inform her husband of the alleged fall or the child’s deteriorating condition, instead notifying relatives. Mr Rugari only learnt of his son’s death through a family friend.

A post-mortem conducted by Dr Moses Byaruhanga and Dr Richard Ambayo found frothy, blood-stained fluid from the nose and signs of cyanosis, a bluish discoloration caused by lack of oxygen.

“No external injuries were seen, and the long bones of the limbs were all intact. Deep musculocutaneous dissections showed no bleeding within tissues of the limbs and back,” the post-mortem report revealed. Investigators also examined Ms Rugari’s phone records and communications before and after the incident.

A phone recovered from a family friend, Baguma Wilfred Karaircho, contained a video clip of the deceased showing his condition before death. In the background, a voice identified as Hilda Latim, a midwife at Kitintale Hospital, is heard saying: “Everything about him, make sure we are okay... other things God can do a miracle, munange.”

Latim later told investigators she made the remark after noticing inconsistencies between the mother’s story of a fall and the child’s stable condition. The two suspects have been committed to the High Court for trial, where a judge will determine their guilt based on the prosecution’s evidence.

Findings.

"No external injuries were seen, and the long bones of the limbs were all intact. Deep musculocutaneous dissections showed no bleeding within tissues of the limbs and back,” post-mortem report.





