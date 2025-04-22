Envoy woos Chinese investors to explore Uganda’s cultural, tourism potential

Uganda’s Consul General in Guangzhou Judyth Nsababera has asked Chinese investors to consider exploring Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, an area she said is still virgin for business prospects.

Speaking at the cultural and tourism event dubbed ‘Bridging Tradition and Progress: A Ugandan Story’ which was organised by the Consulate on April 21, Ms Nsababera described Uganda as both a cultural jewel and an emerging investment powerhouse.

“Today, we open a window into a country that is as rich in opportunity as it is in heritage,” she said, referring to Uganda as “The Pearl of Africa” – a phrase that rang true with every breathtaking frame of a short documentary shown at the event.

From gorilla tracking in the misty Bwindi forests to game drives across Queen Elizabeth’s golden plains, the video showcased Uganda’s unrivalled tourism potential. But the message was clear: Uganda is not just a destination for tourists—it’s a land of untapped potential for global investors.

The event also spotlighted Uganda’s four key investment pillars—Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Science and Technology (ATMS)—positioning the country as a strategic entry point into East and Central Africa.

Ms Nsababera asked entrepreneurs, innovators, and academics to become part of Uganda’s growth journey.

She said the Consulate will, starting in May, lead exclusive guided tours to Uganda, tailored for prospective investors and partners eager to experience the country's vibrant economy, rich culture, and investment-ready climate firsthand.

“Uganda will soon have a permanent consulate building in Guangzhou’s Haizhu District, marking over 60 years of diplomatic relations with China. The new consulate symbolises a deepening bond between the two nations and a firm commitment to future collaboration,” she said.



“Come and discover Uganda—where tradition dances with innovation,” Nsababera urged, leaving guests with a lasting impression of a nation on the move.