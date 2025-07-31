EOC calls for pay rise for all health sector workers

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has asked the government to rectify structural inequalities and enhance salaries of health sector workers. The Commission made the call during its ruling on four petitions filed in 2023 and 2024, by various health worker associations, who decried inequality in their sector.

The petitioners included Buhio Medical Coders Association, the Association of Anesthetic Officers, the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, and the Uganda Allied Health Professionals Association.

The EOC coram, chaired by its vice chairperson Joel Cox Ojuko, stated that the main contention from the petitioners is the continued discrimination in Uganda’s health sector, where professionals with equal qualifications and competence are placed at disproportionate levels of recognition and opportunity.

Mr Ojuko added that the Commission is guided by jurisprudence from Uganda’s courts, which have affirmed its mandate to hear cases involving marginalisation, discrimination, injustice, exclusion, unfairness, and inequality in access to resources and benefits.

In the ruling, the Commission declared that the persistent exclusion of non-MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery) health professionals from administrative and policy leadership roles amounts to systemic discrimination, violating Articles 21, 32, and 40 of the Constitution of Uganda and the Equal Opportunities Commission Act, Cap 7.

“This practice violates Uganda’s obligations under regional and international human rights instruments and must be reversed immediately,” Mr Ojuko said at the Commission’s offices in Kampala on July 30.

He further noted that the unjustified delays in approving and operationalising Schemes of Service for Allied Health Professionals, medical records officers, and pharmacists also constitutes systemic discrimination and contravenes the same constitutional provisions.

Additionally, the Commission ruled that disparities in remuneration, recognition, and professional visibility, especially in structures at all levels, particularly concerning anaesthetic officers, also amounts to systemic discrimination.

Mr Ojuko said the Ministry of Public Service, in coordination with that of Health, was advised to expedite the review, approval, and implementation of long-pending Schemes of Service for these groups.

Mr Benard Atibo, the general secretary of the Bonded Uganda Health Information and Medical Cadres Association, one of the petitioners, said their main concern was disparities and discrimination in the health sector. He said they are often labelled as non-health workers, and this compelled them to petition the EOC. Mr Alex Kachwano, the secretary general of the Allied Health Professionals Association, said the group includes 42 different professions, many of which are not reflected in the national structure.

WAY FORWARD

The Commission directed the Ministry of Health and the Health Service Commission to review and revise existing leadership and governance structures in the health sector to ensure equitable representation of all cadres and eliminate the discriminatory ring-fencing of positions for Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery holders.