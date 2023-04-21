EOC probes Internal Affairs over nepotism claims

Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has started an investigation on the Ministry of Internal Affairs over nepotism claims, delays in issuance of travel documents to Ugandans abroad, unfair and discriminatory recruitment policy in immigration and the Uganda Police.

According to EOC, the Internal Affairs ministry recruitment favours only Ugandans from a specific part of the country yet most Ugandans have equal qualification for the same jobs.

“The Commission is carrying out an investigation on these allegations at the Internal Affairs and a full report will be shared with the ministry after the probe,” Mr Joel Kox Ojuko, the vice chairperson of EOC, said.

He added that many Ugandans abroad have difficulty in accessing travel documents after they expire and are charged high amounts of money for replacement.

“It has been reported to the Commission that Ugandans, especially in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, are required to pay 200 Dirham in order to acquire temporary travel documents,” Mr Ojuko said.

However, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, asked EOC to probe foreigners who drive taxis, ride boda bodas and do tailoring, among other jobs in that category, in Uganda.

Speaking during the meeting with EOC, Gen Otafiire said: “We have no control over recruitment. Public Service is the one responsible for recruiting. We have announced 25 jobs but right now 13,000 Ugandans have applied. Ugandans apply through Public Service and after they are placed. Our ministry has no hand in this.”

Gen Otafiire added: “For promotions in police, you have to work for it to earn it. We give an opportunity to join the police force, then you work for promotion. It’s not the IGP (Inspector General of Government), who is responsible for the promotion. There is a committee which is responsible for promotions.”

He explained that there are some officers who have worked for more than 27 years but they have not grown in ranks. It is from this background that the minister said such officers have become lazy and they need to fire them from the force.

“There is an officer who joined the police force with IGP [Martins Okoth-Ochola] but the IGP has grown in ranks. The officer he joined with is still at the same rank just enjoying alcohol. I suggested to the IGP that he should be fired from the force,” Gen Otafiire said.