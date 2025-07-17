EOC seeks new policy to protect pregnant schoolgirls

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has urged the government to revisit Uganda’s education policies and enact binding reforms that support inclusive education for pregnant school girls.

The EOC said this will enable them to continue their studies during and after pregnancy. Speaking to the media during an engagement with education stakeholders held yesterday at the EOC headquarters in Kampala, EOC Vice Chairperson Joel Cox Ojuko said the current policies are outdated and disproportionately punish girls, denying them their fundamental right to education.

“These policies, while framed as protective or moralistic, in effect rob girls of their futures and contradict the very spirit of human rights, gender equality, and inclusive development,” Mr Ojuko said.

He emphasised that as a constitutional body mandated to eliminate discrimination and promote equal opportunities, the Commission must highlight practices, both formal and informal, that result in systemic exclusion, inequality, and marginalisation.

Mr Ojuko revealed that after visiting various districts, the Commission discovered that many pregnant girls drop out of school not by choice, but due to hostile school environments. He called upon the Ministry of Education and Parliament to transform the current non-binding guidelines into enforceable statutory regulations, with clear sanctions for non-compliance, covering both public and private schools.

“We must amend the Education Act and related laws to prohibit discrimination based on pregnancy or motherhood, and legally guarantee the right to re-entry and completion of studies for affected learners,” he urged. He said schools must also provide maternity leave, psychosocial support, sexual and reproductive health education, and reasonable accommodations for parenting learners. “This recovery process takes time. The education system must recognise that and treat these learners with dignity, respect, and care, not punishment,” he said.

However, Ms Safina Musene, the commissioner of Health Training Institutions at the Ministry of Education and Sports, said although inclusive education is vital, institutions that train health professionals operate under strict professional and safety frameworks.

“Our rules and regulations are designed to ensure the quality of training, safety of learners, and standards of the health profession. Pregnancy is natural and respected, but it poses practical challenges in such demanding academic and clinical environments,” she said.

She explained that these policies are not meant to discriminate, but to maintain discipline, fairness, consistency, and accountability, particularly in fields where public safety is at stake. Supporting her view, Mr Moses Ongwalu, acting principal of Jinja Medical Laboratory Training School, warned that exercising pregnancy rights without caution could negatively impact the training of health professionals, leading to the production of half-baked health workers.