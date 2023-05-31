EOC tasks govt on Bulambuli landslides victims

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has tasked the government to take affirmative action to all the people affected by last week’s landslides in Bulambuli District.

At least seven family members were announced dead after landslides buried a home in Busasugu Village, Buluganya sub-county in the eastern Uganda district of Bulambuli on Thursday last week.

In a press statement, issued by the EOC Vice Chairperson, Joel Cox Ojuko said they are deeply distressed by this tragic incident that claimed the lives of 7 citizens.

According to him, the landslides also rendered at least 200 people homeless and instantly vulnerable without livelihood of whatever description.

“It is against the above background that the EOC asks the government, especially the Office of the Prime Minister, to take immediate action to help the victims and relocate the survivors to a safe place as soon as possible,” Ojuko said in a statement.

James Nabende who is a resident in the area where the disaster occurred May 30 appealed for relief and shelter for affected families whose property waaaas buried by landslides.

On May 8, President Museveni had directed all the people in flood prone areas to vacate and resettle at least 50 meters away from the river banks, 200 meters from lake shores and no building should be constructed on hill with a gradient greater than 30 degrees.

However, this directive was neither enforced nor followed by many people who are still resident in flood prone areas.