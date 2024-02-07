EOC tasks local govts on tackling inequalities





Local Government leaders across the country have been urged to prioritise gender and equity compliance in their planning and budgeting processes.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing capacity building training in eastern and central Buganda, the principal compliance officer from the Equal Opportunity Commission ( EOC), Ms Irene Nafungo said budgets and other plans at the national and local levels must ensure equality for all Ugandans.

Ms Nafungo said the training involves gender and equity planning and budgeting where local government leaders are sensitised on their roles to have a fair budget in terms of resource allocation.

“The training aims at awakening both political and technical leaders on planning for vulnerable people in their communities to see that everyone is considered when it comes to accessing services and budget allocation in terms of government projects,” she said.



Ms Nafungo added: “Leaders are tasked to consider vulnerable people in their budgeting process and these include, women, people with disabilities, youth, elderly persons and ethnic groups.”

The six-day engagement, which started on Sunday will end this Friday. Leaders from Butambala, Gomba , Kyotera, Bududa ,Manafa Namisindwa and Mbale districts are participating in the exercise.

Mr Ivan Kizito, a leader from Gomba, commended the Commission for organising the training.

“Our councillors have been ignorant about gender and equity budgeting, which aims at ensuring every Ugandan benefits from the available services at the local level,” he said.

Mr Kizito, however, decried inadequate funding to local governments.

“Limited funds is also a challenge because they are allocated from the central government and when they are released they come with specific projects to work on and this affects our implementation process of gender and equity,” he said.

About EOC

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) is responsible for promoting equal opportunities, affirmative action and equity with the objective of eliminating marginalisation and discrimination among vulnerable women, girls, boys and men.