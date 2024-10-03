EOC urges government to allocate PDM funds based on population size

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has urged the government to revisit the process of allocating funds supporting government projects, especially the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme.

Speaking to the media during their engagement meeting with leaders from Namugongo Division from Kira Municipality in Wakiso District on October 2, Mr James Mugisha, a commissioner at the EOC , called for equitable distribution of resources.

“We are requesting the government to change the formula they are using to consider population, size, and available resources because some parishes are overpopulated and they are looking at equal distribution,” he said.

Mr Mugisha added that some leaders are claiming that the Shs100m allocated for each parish is inadequate for those that are densely populated while some parishes might not absorb the Shs100m because they have a low population of the targeted groups.

“We want to revise the formula that can help to distribute money equitably not equally,” he said.

Mr Mugisha added that the EOC would engage local leaders on how they can incorporate issues of gender equity in their plans and budgets.

“We have realised that leaders at lower levels have issues in areas of public service delivery based on population in certain areas,” he said.

At the same event, Mr Ronald Nkalubo Bulega, the chairperson of Namugongo Division, agreed with Mr Mugisha on allocating PDM cash based on population size and other aspects of the parishes.

“In Kiira Municipality we have over 60,000 people and in Namugongo Division, they have over 22,000, which is a big number compared to some other divisions and parishes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jim Mugunga, the spokesperson at the Finance ministry, said the current governing structure of PDM is intended to activate it and make it operational.

“It is not a policy that is stuck, it keeps getting evaluated periodically to improve it so that it serves the purpose for which it was intended,” he said.

Mr Mugunga added that all stakeholders are welcome to submit the proposals related to PDM and they would be handled by the relevant authorities.

About PDM

PDM seeks to enhance household incomes by aligning Ugandans towards supporting channels through which value addition can be improved, private sector capacity strengthened and productivity and well-being of the population lifted.