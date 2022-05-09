Equipment worth billions lies idle at Amelo institute

Equipment worth billions of shillings is lying idle at Amelo Technical Institute in Adjumani District due to a lack of students and instructors.

The equipment is for teaching courses such as electrical installation, building and concrete practice, agriculture, motor vehicle repair, and fashion and design.

Mr Stephen Alule, the guild president of the institute, said many students have dropped out of training because some instructors left the institute due to poor administration.

“We are only few in the school and the containers you see on the compound were full of teaching aids,” Mr Alule said.

The idle equipment include hydraform machines, generators, vehicles, and other valuable gadgets.

The guild council of the institute wrote a letter to the office of the district education officer requesting government authorities to intervene.

In a March 1 letter, a copy of which the Daily Monitor has seen, the students’ council listed issues of lack of instructors for life skills, applied maths and electrical practices, which is affecting their learning.

Last year, the former Chief Administrative Officer Adjumani, Mr Jack Byaruhanga, accused the principal of the institute, Mr Charles Kamba, of alleged maladministration, mistreatment of staff and lack of accountability and transparency.

Mr Byaruhanga proposed to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education to suspend Mr Kamba to pave way for investigations.

On March 28, the Adjumani chairman, Mr Ben Anyama, wrote to the Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, requesting him to intervene.

Mr Anyama said the principal is responsible for the loss of assets of the institute such as solar panels, batteries, portable generators, the disappearance of a pickup vehicle, and the loss of Friesian cows.

He also cited the non-functionality of the board of governors for about five years.

Last week, Ms Kate Lamara, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, with other Education officials, visited the institute for a fact-finding mission.

“We are here for a fact-finding assignment by our minister based on the information we have been receiving from Amelo,” Ms Lamara said.

During her visit, the elected leaders told Ms Lamara to transfer Mr Kamba.

While inspecting the idle equipment, Mr Kamba told the team that some of the equipment are not being used due to lack of essential spare parts and the students are on holiday.



He also refuted all the allegations raised against him.

“I represent the government, all these issues people are raising are false allegations, there is an official communication coming after the fact-finding study, just wait for the official report,” Mr Kamba said.

Enrolment

This publication has established that the institute enrolled only 28 students last year and only 30 joined this year, making a total of 58.