Errant city arcades to face closure, says minister

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, has vowed to close all city arcades that have not complied with the standard operating procedures (SoPs) .

Ms Kabanda made the remarks while inspecting the arcades and wholesale shops in parts of downtown Kampala, where she was in the company of other compliance team members.

“You are all aware that the President gave out the directive that all the kiosks on the buildings should be demolished and other temporary [structures]so that we create space for people. Therefore, I don’t want any vending on buildings,” she said.

Ms Kabanda added that she found some wholesale shops and arcades with many people, but told them to comply or face permanent closure.

“I have given the shop owners and arcade managers a warning for today, but I am going to close them tomorrow permanently if my team finds that they have not complied with the given standard operating procedures. They will not be given a certificate of compliance,” the minister said.

Ms Kabanda, however, said some people have adhered to the SoPs in some shops and arcades, especially those that have not opened and are waiting for the compliance team to inspect them.

Advertisement

“We thank those that have not opened and are waiting for us, we shall go there and also inspect them and we give to those that have complied,” she said.

The manager of Justine Arcade, Mr Herbert Mubiri, said he had chased away all the street vendors near the building to save his tenants.

“The minister and her team told us to adhere to SoPS and I have told my people to comply, on behalf of Justine Arcade, we are ready to receive the inspection team,” he said.

Ms Judith, a dealer in general merchandise in Kikubo,a commercial hub, said the Covid-19 situation is everybody’s concern, including the business community.

“We don’t want our people to die, including our clients, so it is a requirement to follow the directives of the President,” she said.

“We also expect that authorities in Kampala, the business community and the government keep sensitising the people instead of beating them and grabbing their properties,” she added.

Last Friday, President Museveni partially opened up the Ugandan economy, with strict guidelines after 42 days of lockdown.

In his new directives, Mr Museveni said Kikubo will open and the kiosks outside the arcades be removed to provide space.

He also said malls and arcades will open if they comply with SoPs, which include having clear corridors, proper ventilation and proper hygiene.