Errant govt officers face sacking in new public service directives

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Ruth Nakyobe, has warned that all errant government officers risk being sacked over misuse of public offices.

While monitoring service delivery in Wakiso District on Tuesday, Ms Nakyobe said she had received numerous public complaints about officers failing to serve citizens effectively.

“These people are tired. That is why whenever there is a riot, the first vehicle they rush to burn is the public service vehicle, the one with the government number plate,” she said, issuing what she termed a final warning to public servants.

She explained that such actions are not accidental but a reflection of the public’s growing frustration.

The monitoring exercise, which involved permanent secretaries from various ministries, began with an inspection of the Wakiso Busiro Ministry of Lands Zonal Office (MZO) before a community baraza at the Wakiso District headquarters playground.

At the land zonal office, Ms Nakyobe cited rising corruption and fraud among staff, which she said has eroded public trust in government offices.

“You are engaging in multiple titling of land. When people submit their titles, you hide them in your desks to create special titles for the rich. The President is tired. The government is tired. The people are tired,” she said.

She further warned that she would carry out impromptu inspections and sack anyone caught engaging in corrupt practices.

“To be in public service, I call it a calling. It is like a nun in a convent or a priest in a parish. If your objective is to make money and become very rich in two, three, or ten years, you are in the wrong place. You are here to serve people, and to serve them with a smile, even when you have nothing to take home,” she emphasized.

Ms Nakyobe also directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development (MLHUD), Ms Dorcas Okalany, to rotate registrars every three years to curb corruption.

“The longer they stay in one station, the more they begin to think they are the gods of that place,” she said.

Ms Okalany admitted that fraud remains a major challenge, especially in processing special land titles. She noted that impostors often steal titles and use them to secure fraudulent special titles.

“We have low pay for staff, and this is the root cause of most of the problems,” she added, noting that area land committees are also part of the problem.

“There is a case I handled personally where the area land committee confessed that they went to a bar, each was given Shs50,000 and a drink, and they all signed off documents without visiting the locus,” she revealed.

Other key concerns raised during the monitoring included absenteeism among senior health workers at Health Centre IVs.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Ms Diana Atwine, expressed concern over a medical doctor at an unnamed health centre who is allegedly always drunk and rarely on duty, yet no action has been taken.

“During inspection exercises, we have repeatedly failed to find senior staff in health facilities. We are going to discipline this doctor until he recovers. If necessary, he can reapply because we have many doctors looking for jobs,” Ms Atwine said.

She instructed district leaders to hold health workers accountable by instituting Human Resource Systems (HRS) and installing CCTV cameras in health centres.

“We must institute this system so that even from my office, I can see who is working,” she said.

However, Wakiso District Chairperson Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika criticized the central government for blaming local governments for poor service delivery while failing to provide adequate resources.

He said local governments only receive 7 percent of the national budget while 97 percent remains at the centre.

“Actual service delivery to citizens is the mandate of local governments, but every department in Wakiso lacks tools,” Mr Bwanika said.

He also complained that even locally generated revenue is controlled by the Ministry of Finance and remitted back at its discretion.

“For example, we completed the last financial year, but all of June, our money was not remitted back,” he said.

Other permanent secretaries present included Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda (Education), Mr Ben Kumumanya (Local Government), Ms Irene Batebe (Minerals and Energy Development), and Mr Aggrey David Kibenge (Gender, Labour and Social Development).



