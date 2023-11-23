Error in S.6 exam guide raises quality questions

An error in the advance instructions for preparation of apparatus to be used by Senior Six students in a practical exam has raised concern, with stakeholders calling on the examinations body to tighten cross-checking systems.

In a November 21 letter, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) cited an error in the guidelines issued two weeks ago and asked schools to rectify it, a day before the examination.

“This is to inform you that there was an error in the dimensions of the prism in the advance instructions for P510/3 Physics (Practical). The correct dimensions are 50mmx50mm x 50mm, NOT 50cm x 50cm x 50cm,” the letter states.

The candidates are expected to take this exam today according to the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations timetable.

Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive director, confirmed their attention had been drawn to the error by some head teachers who noticed an anomaly. He assured stakeholders that the examinations are error proof.

“It is not in the examination. That exam has not yet been done. The letter which we sent was about the advance instructions which we normally send to schools to help them to get the apparatus they need. One of the items, the units were not written correctly…it was corrected,” Mr Odongo said.

He added: “All the schools were informed. We put it on the portal with all schools. By now, every school knows what to do. The exam itself has no errors. It is sealed and in our containers.” But Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the chairperson of the National Private Educational Institutions Association (NPEIA) expressed concern that the error may affect the integrity of the examinations, and Uneb.

Some of the head teachers we spoke to confirmed they had received the corrigendum.

“We got the corrigendum. We are already reorganising to get the correct apparatus,” Mr Victor Mukasa of St Paul’s SS, Lweza, said.