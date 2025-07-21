Ethics Minister accused of stalling tally after alleged defeat in Karenga

The State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lilly Akello, has refused to concede defeat in the NRM primaries held on Thursday, after preliminary results showed her trailing behind her rival, Ms Doreen Loe Imen.

The minister, who contested for the party flag for Woman MP in Karenga District, reportedly halted the vote tallying process and called for herself to be declared the winner—sparking outrage among residents, particularly those from Ms Imen’s strongholds of Lobalangit and Kakwang sub-counties.

Since Thursday night, hundreds of voters have camped at the Karenga District headquarters, demanding the resumption of tallying and release of official results. Ms Akello has claimed that the voting process in Lobalangit and Kakwang was marred by irregularities, a claim rejected by her opponents who accuse the minister of attempting to subvert the will of the people.

Ms Imen hails from Lobalangit Sub-county, which borders Kitgum and South Sudan. She told this publication that her campaign was rooted in community mobilisation and dissatisfaction with the minister’s performance.

“In 15 years, the minister has failed to improve service delivery. Roads are in a terrible state, schools are in makeshift structures. That’s why the people voted for change,” Ms Imen said.

She accused the minister of calling in security forces, including the army, to intimidate voters and suppress opposition. “Heavy deployment and gunfire in the air are being used to scare the people into silence. But they are not backing down,” she added.

Karenga District LC5 Chairperson Felix Lochale, who also contested in the primaries for Dodoth East, said he was leading with over 8,000 votes, but the process was hijacked before results could be declared. “The minister ordered security to seize all Declaration Forms and materials. This happened after she realised her preferred candidates in Napore West and Dodoth West were also losing,” Mr Lochale said.

He added that people are angry and have vowed to remain at the district headquarters until the rightful winners are announced.

Hon Phillip Lokwang, MP for Napore County, echoed the frustration. “The minister didn’t campaign seriously. She relied on money and material giveaways, thinking that would win the vote. People took the clothes and drinks, but voted for their preferred candidates,” he said.

Mr Lokwang accused the minister of using state security to undermine democracy and demanded that the people’s mandate be respected.

Mr Mike Longole, Police Public Information Officer for Mt Moroto region, denied allegations that police were acting on the minister’s orders. “If the minister is losing, let her lose. We are not voters. Our job is to prevent chaos,” he said.

Mr Longole explained that security forces were deployed to contain the growing tension and ensure the process does not spiral out of control. “Politicians want us to take sides. We won’t. We are here to manage the confusion and protect public order,” he said.

As of Friday evening, tallying remained suspended, and the standoff at the district headquarters continued.



