Ethics minister asks govt for more funds to fight corruption

The Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Ms Rose Lilly Akello, has asked the government to provide the agencies fighting corruption in the country with adequate resources to deal with the vice.

While receiving the Leadership Code Tribunal (LCT) annual report 2021/2022 in Kampala on Wednesday, Ms Akello said the people they are fighting are richer than them which makes the fight more complicated to win.

“Our score on implementation of anti-corruption laws is however very dismal. Part of the problem is the inadequate funding. I also want the fight against corruption to be taken to grass root levels by creating awareness because the rich quickly go out and deceive people,” she said.

The Chairperson of LCT Dr Roselyn Karugonjo Segawa said 26 cases were filed before the tribunal this year.

"So far we have received a total of 26 cases, 18 of which were on non-declaration, three on abuse of public property, four on failure to declare certain assets, and one on use of public funds contrary to existing instructions," she said, adding that they have all been disposed of.

14 cases have been disposed of through mediation and formal hearings, two cases have been withdrawn, and 10 are pending determination.

"The Tribunal has therefore made progress towards fighting corruption by holding errant public leaders and offices accountable," Dr Karugonjo said.

She also identified the lack of operational autonomy for the LCT as one of the challenges.