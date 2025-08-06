Ethics minister declared winner of Karenga Woman MP flag after 3-week deadlock

The NRM electoral commission, led by Tanga Odoi, has declared Mr Rose Lilly Akello, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, as the winner of the Karenga district NRM primaries for the woman position. The declaration came after a three-week deadlock following chaos during the tallying exercise at Karenga district headquarters.

According to the results, Ms Akello garnered 9,920 votes, while her competitor, Doreen Loe Imen, got 8,458 votes. However, Ms Imen has disputed the results, claiming that the declaration is a direct disfranchisement of the people of Karenga district.

"We were told that the president would look into the matter, three weeks ago, but before we would hear from the chairperson of the party on the issues of the NRM primaries of Karenga, we have instead been treated to fraudulent news," Ms Imen said. She added that the people of Karenga have called them back home, and they have no option but to contest as independents.

A disgruntled NRM supporter carries a banner demanding the exit of State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Lilly Akello, following disputed vote tallying in Karenga. Inset: Minister Akello. PHOTO/COURTESY

Ms. Imen claimed that the NRM electoral commission struck off results from 36 villages in the sub-counties of Lobalangit and Kakwang, where Ms. Akello had been badly defeated. "We shall go by the advice of the people who have already asked us to come back as independents," she said.

In a related development, the NRM electoral commission declared Hon. Ben Koryang Baatom as the winner for the NRM primaries for Dodoth West County, with 4,224 votes, against Felix Mark Lochale, the Karenga district LC5 chairperson, who got 3,994 votes. Mr. Lochale disputed the results, saying that he had initially garnered over 8,000 votes, while Baatom had around 4,000 votes.

"Without giving evidence, the NRM electoral commission says that the results from the two sub-counties were cooked," Mr. Lochale said. He added that he would be contesting as an independent candidate. Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, said the decision was reached after thorough scrutiny that discovered that the results from the disputed areas were forged.



