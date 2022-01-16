Ethiopia frees detained NMG journalist Tesfa-Alem

Journalist Tesfa-Alem Tekle.

Ethiopian journalist Tesfa-Alem Tekle who was detained on October 31, 2021. PHOTO | POOL

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

  • Mr Tesfa-Alem told the Nation he felt relieved to be out of detention, especially after the Court had initially freed him on bail but which police authorities defied.
  • His detention on October 31 was initially based on allegations he was sympathetic to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a former ruling party that is now considered a terrorist group. The correspondent denies the allegations.
  • Last week, Ethiopia had released several hundreds of political prisoners, including eight high profile detainees seen as rivals of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.


Ethiopian authorities have freed Nation Media Group correspondent Tesfa-Alem Tekle following 77 days of detention in Addis Ababa.

