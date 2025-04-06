Ethiopia, Uganda strengthen bilateral ties with 8 new agreements

Ethiopia and Uganda have strengthened their bilateral ties by signing eight landmark agreements, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The deals cover key areas such as aviation, energy, agriculture, trade, and water resource management.

The agreements were signed during the 4th Session of the Ethiopia-Uganda Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), which concluded on April 4, 2025, in Addis Ababa, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued on April 04, 2025.

Uganda's delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo, and Ethiopia's delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Gedion Timothewos, engaged in fruitful discussions.

In his opening remarks, Dr Timothewos welcomed Gen. Odongo and his delegation to Addis Ababa, expressing the government of FDR Ethiopia's delight to host the fourth Ethiopia-Uganda Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.

He also expressed his belief that this Joint Ministerial Commission would provide the opportunity to take stock of the bilateral relations and further enhance the cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples.

Dr Timothewos emphasised the need to enhance regional cooperation to deal with mounting challenges that the two countries are facing. The Minister also recognised the excellent partnership in ensuring equitable and reasonable utilisation of the Nile Waters.

Dr Timothewos highlighted the importance of Ethiopia and Uganda's collective effort and coordination to counter terrorism in the region, working closely with IGAD.

While expressing gratitude to the Ethiopian Delegation, Gen Odongo, noted that the 4th Session of the JMC was held when bilateral relations between the two countries had blossomed and flourished ever since they were established many years ago. The JMC’s six-year hiatus did not affect the commitment of both countries to keep relations “alive, vibrant and productive”.

“This commitment was exemplified in the various high-level exchanges of visits between Addis Ababa and Kampala, including at the highest levels, ongoing bilateral engagements in different sectors, and constant interactions in other regional and international forums,” said Gen Odongo.

Gen Odongo emphasised the commitment of the Government of Uganda to our relations with Ethiopia.

“This JMC will be the latest building block to propel the bilateral relations to greater heights and provide an opportunity to explore and agree on many areas of cooperation,” he added.

Gen Odongo expressed cognizance of the many issues and subjects that bring both countries together, forming part of the deliberations during the JMC session, such as diplomatic consultations, transboundary water management, regional peace and security, trade, energy, immigration, tourism, agriculture, and transport.

The highlight of the two-day meeting was the signing of 8 Memoranda of Understanding, including:

a. Bilateral Air Services Agreement

b. MoU on Industrial Cooperation

c. MoU on Cooperation in the Energy Sector

d. MoU on Water Resource Management

e. MoU on Technical Cooperation in Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

f. MoU on Cooperation in Aviation Training

g. MoU on Cooperation and Assistance in Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation.

h. MoU on Trade Cooperation

The two Ministers expressed their Governments’ readiness and commitment to implement all agreed positions arising out of the fourth Session of the JMC so as to drive our relations to new heights.