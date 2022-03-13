Ethiopian forces burned Tigrayan man alive- rights body

VIDEO GRAB: Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to investigate and take action against uniformed soldiers and others seen in a gruesome video burning a man alive in the country's northwest. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The atrocity occurred on March 3 in the northwestern region of Benishangul Gumuz, which borders Sudan and South Sudan. It followed an attack a day earlier that left at least 20 people dead, the state-affiliated independent rights body said.
  • Security officials later captured and shot dead eight Tigrayans suspected of involvement in that assault, it added.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Sunday that government forces were responsible for burning a Tigrayan man to death, a barbaric act circulated in a widely-shared video that sparked outrage on social media.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.