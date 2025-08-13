Hello

Ethiopian national charged in shs917m land fraud case

Ethiopian national Tigist Ayalew and advocates Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court. Photo by Juliet Kigongo

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

Tigist Ayalew appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi following the issuance of criminal summons requiring her to answer to the charges

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged and remanded an Ethiopian national in connection with a fraudulent Shs917m land deal.

Tigist Ayalew appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi following the issuance of criminal summons requiring her to answer to the charges.

Ayalew is jointly charged with two advocates, Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu, with offences including forgery, uttering false documents, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obtaining money by false pretence — all linked to a forged land lease agreement tied to a fake investment deal.

She also faces three counts of allegedly engaging in private business illegally between 2021 and May 2025, operating as a director of Ephrata Investments and as proprietor of two entertainment venues — Hide Out Lounge and Circuit Lounge — without a valid work permit.

All three accused denied the charges and, through their lawyers, applied for bail pending the hearing of the case.

However, prosecution led by Ms Joan Keko requested more time to respond to the bail application, a request the court granted.

“The accused are hereby remanded until August 19 for the state to respond to their bail application. Criminal summons are hereby issued for Sisay Bekure Melkamu,” Mr Kayizzi ruled.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly forged a lease agreement dated April 20, 2023, purportedly between SEMA Holding Limited and Ephrata Investments Group Limited, and presented it to one Kalpana Abe as part of a fraudulent investment arrangement.

Between January and August 2023, they allegedly defrauded Kalpana of Shs917 million, claiming the money was for an investment backed by a valid 10-year lease, which was later found to be fake.

Prosecution further alleges that Ayalew illegally conducted private business over the four-year period without the necessary work permit.


