Ethiopian national granted bail in Shs917m fraud case

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has granted bail to Ethiopian national Tigist Melkamu Ayalew, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretenses, and engaging in private business without a valid permit.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, while delivering his ruling on Friday, said the accused had satisfied the conditions for temporary release.

"The applicant has proven that she has a fixed place of abode, presented substantial sureties, and there is no evidence that she failed to comply with her police bond obligations. She is also a mother of three minor children who are vulnerable in her absence," Mr. Kayizzi ruled.

The court ordered Ayalew to pay cash bail of Shs5 million, while each of her two sureties was bonded at Shs100 million non-cash. She was further directed not to leave Uganda without court permission, with her passport to remain deposited in court. The case was fixed for hearing on October 8, 2025.

Ayalew, who was represented by Senior Counsel Mwesigwa Rukuntana and Mr. Bright Natumanya from TARA Advocates, had premised her application on her constitutional right to bail, her presumption of innocence, and the need to care for her children aged 14, 10, and 4. Her lawyers also told court that the Shs 917 million in dispute is the subject of a civil case before the High Court Commercial Division and that their client had consistently reported to police while on bond for eight months before being remanded.

Prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, opposed the application, arguing that Ayalew was a flight risk and had no valid immigration status in Uganda. He also questioned the financial capacity of the sureties to compel her attendance in court. However, the magistrate dismissed the prosecution’s arguments, finding that the applicant’s passport was already in police custody and that there was no proof she had ever absconded while on bond.

"The court fails to find any proof to indicate that she failed to adhere to the conditions of her police bond. The record before this court tells a contrary version of events," Mr. Kayizzi noted. He further observed that offences under the Citizenship and Immigration Control Act require proof beyond reasonable doubt and that investigations into Ayalew’s immigration status were still ongoing.

Ayalew is jointly charged with Ugandan lawyers Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu, who were earlier released on bail. The trio is accused of defrauding businesswoman Kalpana Abe of Shs 917 million through a forged land lease agreement between January and August 2023.

In granting her release, Magistrate Kayizzi emphasized that bail is a constitutional right.

"The right to bail has its foundation in the right to liberty, which is a universal human right. Pre-trial detention should be the exception, not the rule," he stated. Court had in August declined to grant Ayalew bail, citing weak sureties, but advised her to reapply with more credible persons.







