Ethiopians in Uganda decry TPLF’s actions

Ethiopians living in Uganda have launched a campaign to denounce the activities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF ).

The campaign dubbed ‘No More’ also takes a swipe at people with “neocolonial agendas” in Africa, including sections of the international media deemed to have misrepresented facts about Ethiopia.

It also commends the Ethiopian National Defence Force and regional forces for “sacrifices” made to defend the sovereignty of Ethiopia.

“It’s rejection of the unilateral ceasefire decision of the government and escalating the war into the Amhara and Afar regions and committing atrocious acts such as massacring innocents and demolition of properties.

The people have witnessed the group’s cruelty, belligerent and warmonger behaviour,” Mr Alemtsehay Mesert, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, said of TPLF at the launch.

Since TPLF waged war against Ethiopian National Defence Force on in November 2020, the country’s Prime Minister—Abiy Ahmed—has among others, gone to the frontline to, according to Mr Mesert, stave off “the group’s ill motive to jeopardise the sovereignty of our country.”

Mr Amaha Yirga, the chairperson of the Ethiopian Community Support Mobilisation Taskforce, said Ethiopians residing in Uganda could not remain silent in the wake of the TPLF’s actions.

“Our community has voiced “No More” campaign to oppose double standards and interference and it is our obligation to provide financial support to the internally displaced people and moral support to the Ethiopian National Defence Force as they are giving out their blood and flesh in the frontline for the sake of their country,” he said.

Ms Aster Solomon, the representative of Eritrean Community in Uganda, said the TPLF has soured relations between Ethiopians and Eritreans.

Mr Rodney Tuhami, a Ugandan lawyer and Pan Africanist, spoke against foreign powers “meddling in the internal politics of African states.”