Prime

Ethiopians in Uganda decry TPLF’s actions

New Content Item (1)
A young man walks past a tank said to have belonged to Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels near Debre Tabor, on December 6, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Rodney Tuhami, a Ugandan lawyer and Pan Africanist, spoke against foreign powers “meddling in the internal politics of African states.” 

Ethiopians living in Uganda have launched a campaign to denounce the activities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF ).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.