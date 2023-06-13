EU envoy lauds Uganda's regional peace efforts

The European Union Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek, has lauded the country's commitment towards peace, security and stability in the region.

On Tuesday, Sadek had a meeting with Uganda’s minister of defence and veteran affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja in Kampala.

Sadek who led a delegation from the European Union also met with the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbadi where they discussed the engagements of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces in the region.

Ssempijja assured the European Union delegation that “the security of Uganda is calm as the country continues to contain traditional and non-traditional threats to the stability of the country.”

Additionally, he expressed gratitude that the UPDF and defence ministry were thankful for the European Union's support.

Still on Tuesday, Sadek on behalf of his delegation extended condolences to Uganda following the Al Shabab terror group attack on the UPDF Forward Operating Base in Somalia on 26th May, 2023.

At least 54 UPDF soldiers were confirmed killed and many others left injured, according to government data.

General Mbadi reiterated UPDF's commitment towards ensuring peace, security and stability in the East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We can't be an enclave of peace when we are surrounded by a sea of insecurity," said Gen Mbadi.