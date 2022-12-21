EU gifts climate change activists

The European Union (EC) in Uganda has rewarded eight winners of the Youth Online Quiz for championing climate change mitigation.

The winners walked away with gift hampers of branded items from the agency, with the overall winner scooping a smartphone, among other goodies.

The achievers were awarded during a ceremony held at the EU offices in Kampala yesterday.

Mr Emmanuel Gyezaho, the press adviser at the EU, said the competition was transparent.

“The eight-day campaign had winners evaluated based on their level of engagement such as the number of likes, shares, posts, and comments among others,” he said.

The EU head of section for sustainable development, Ms Nadia Cannata, congratulated the winners of the quiz.

“As EU, we are interested in various sectors in which we can have some impact. This is an instrument that enables us to achieve its mandate and increase visibility through climate activism,” she said.

Ms Sarah Mazirwe, 26, who was the overall winner of the online quiz, said: “I found the questions very basic and responded to them well.”

Ms Mazirwe advised the youth to change their mindset towards climate change. “The youth need to understand that climate change is real. They should focus on opportunities [that will restore biodiversity] rather than the tragedies involved,” she said.

The climate activist added that the youth can access quality seeds from research organisations such as Naro and contribute to climate adaptation.

Ms Donah Muhindo Mwanawabo, a student at Bugema University, who was one of the winners, said: “Climate change is a big threat to our livelihoods. It should be discussed at home, school and in all government [departments].”

In a bid to improve messaging and implementation of the campaign among vulnerable groups, Ms Cannata revealed a 7-year strategy that extends inclusivity among groups that experience hazardous climatic conditions.

“We have executed programmes that target women-led households that are vulnerable, with interventions that promote enterprises,” she said.

These strategies include increased knowledge of climate change among rural communities, increased forest coverage and conservation of timber and commercial forestry.