EU gives Shs20b for forest management

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Water and Environment Alfred Okot Okidi (left), and Ms Jalia Kobusinge, the EU adviser on environment, climate change, forestry, biodiversity and cooperation (centre), launch the forest management project on Friday. PHOTO/TOM BRIAN ANGURINI 

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Promoting commercial forestry plantations will in turn put pressure off natural forests that are the only sources of forest products and services in the country.

European Union has given Ministry of Water and Environment Euro 5 million (about Shs20b) grant for sustainable forest management and charcoal value chain.

