EU, Igad fund Adjumani clean water projects

One of the water projects under construction at Mireyi refugee settlement in Obilokongo Parish, Adropi Sub-county in Adjumani District. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  •  In August, the EU and Igad invested Shs1.6 billion to build water facilities in Ofua Sub-county, and at Mireyi refugee settlement in Obilokongo Parish, Adropi to improve sanitation and hygiene.

At least 10,000 people, including refugees in Adjumani District, will soon have access to safe and clean piped water once the European Union  and  Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) projects are completed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.