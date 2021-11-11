EU, Igad fund Adjumani clean water projects

At least 10,000 people, including refugees in Adjumani District, will soon have access to safe and clean piped water once the European Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) projects are completed.

In August, the EU and Igad invested Shs1.6 billion to build water facilities in Ofua Sub-county, and at Mireyi refugee settlement in Obilokongo Parish, Adropi to improve sanitation and hygiene.

Mr Godfrey Manga, the assistant district health officer-in-charge of environmental health, this week said the projects will improve sanitation in schools and health units.

“While the host communities and the refugees get access to clean water, the schools, health centres and other public utilities in the area will also benefit,” Mr Manga said.

Each of the two water facilities is powered by 76 solar panels that generate 275watts to produce 4.6 cubic metres of water per hour with a total distribution range of 12 kilometres.

Mr Richard Izakare, the district water officer, said the progress on the construction works on both projects is 80 percent complete.

Capacity

“Once completed, they will be supplying 12 public stand water posts for Obilokong and Mireyi. The solar panels have been mounted, the pump house has been constructed, fencing of the site has been completed, transmission pipelines and the distribution network have been laid,” Mr Izakare said.

“The remaining works are the installation of tank tower, a 10KVA generator and taps,” he added.

Gotafoyo Engineering Ltd and Davis and Supplies are the companies contracted to work on the facilities in Ofua and Adropi, respectively.

“The facilities will increase the functionality of water and water coverage in the district from 68 percent to 70 percent. The district is struggling with water crises. Last financial year, the department rehabilitated 22 boreholes out of the 25,” Mr Izakare said.

Mr Robert Dramwi, the LC3 chairperson of Ofua, said residents of Mireyi village have been depending on three bore holes.

“The motorised piped water projects will serve more than 5,000 people, and a similar number for the target areas and surrounding community,” he said.