EU invests Shs32b to enhance sanitary standards for Uganda's exports

In response to growing concerns over sanitary and phytosanitary standards for some of Uganda's exports, the European Union (EU) has allocated 8 million Euros (approximately Shs32b) to support the implementation of a four-year project aimed at improving the standards for fresh fruit and vegetable (FFV) exports.

The project, to be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) and the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship and Agricultural Development (COLEAD), aims to build capacity among fruit and vegetable farmers and exporters.

It will also raise awareness, establish a logistics network including a cold chain transport system, build more collection centers, and address the $150 million in losses Uganda faces annually due to pests and diseases.

Speaking at the project launch in Kampala on Friday, the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Jan Sadek, emphasized that meeting SPS standards is critical to ensuring food safety and protecting human health.

"To access international markets, particularly the European markets, agricultural products must meet stringent SPS standards to ensure food safety," the Ambassador explained.

He added that these standards are not barriers to trade, but rather enablers of trust between trading partners, ensuring that products are safe for consumption both in Uganda and Europe.

Mr Sadek also noted that many Ugandan farmers and exporters face challenges in meeting these standards due to limited knowledge of SPS requirements, inadequate compliance infrastructure, and insufficient capacity for testing and certification.

As a result, Uganda's share of the EU market for fresh fruits and vegetables has remained far below its potential.

He further announced that the EU is taking a strong stance on deforestation, with initiatives such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), ensuring that imported products do not contribute to deforestation or forest degradation. However, he reiterated that the EU remains a reliable and predictable partner for Uganda despite global trade tariff wars and increasing market uncertainties.

Dr Joselin Gbemenou Benoit, CABI’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Global Program Lead and Project Manager, shared concerning statistics. "Between 2015 and 2024, over 787 interceptions were reported due to harmful organisms, 70% of which were related to FFV exports. Additionally, 308 interceptions occurred due to documentation issues, with 71% involving FFV exports," Dr Gbemenou said.

“For Uganda to regain market share and capitalize on an opportunity to increase revenue of up to $150 million, these problems need to be addressed by improving compliance with the SPS system," he added.

Records show that in 2023, 60% of Uganda’s exports, including fresh fruits and vegetables, were sent to the EU, valued at €58 million.

Mr Odrek Rwabwogo, Chair of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, emphasized the importance of meeting rising standards. "The EU is one of Uganda's 10 largest markets, and it is critical that we meet the increasing demands for higher standards," he said. "For example, if you're exporting fruits in transparent bags today, tomorrow they may require glass containers. We must always be prepared."

Mr Abdullatif Ocan, an agronomist, stressed the importance of soil and agro-chemical testing for improved yields and quality.

Dr Paul Mwambu, Commissioner for Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, called the new project a significant step in strengthening Uganda's horticulture industry. He assured stakeholders of the project's successful implementation, stating, "Failure will not be an option."

Dr Mwambu also highlighted challenges in the seed industry due to the presence of fake seeds in the local market, which hinder the quality of exports.



