EU launches Shs16 billion resilience project in Karamoja sub-region

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in conjunction with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has launched a resilience project aimed at tackling food insecurity in Karamoja.

The Shs16.69 billion project which is expected to last for five years was launched by the European Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Attilio Pacifici in Kotido District.

Mr Attilio hailed the government of Uganda for being at the forefront of all development and emergency programmes in the region.

He said without government, interventions, especially in addressing climate disasters, would not be sustainable.

According to the Ambassador, the project will help to strengthen the district disaster management committees to be able to develop contingency plans that address the needs of the community.

“The project is working towards strengthening shock response systems in all the nine districts of Karamoja through early warning on weather patterns and assistance that enables households to take action to reduce the risks," he said.

Advertisement

Ms Priya Gujadhur, the FAO’s Deputy Representative in Uganda, said the organization has already piloted a drought early warning system to improve community preparations for a better farming experience.

"We are working with the government of Uganda to build an effective early warning system for Karamoja that will predict, food security shocks, and then support communities to prepare accordingly,” she said.

Mr Paul Lotee Komol, the Kotido district chairman welcomed the project saying it has been launched at a time when the region is facing an acute food shortage.

“Our people are suffering because there was no rain, the crops failed, and they do not know what to do, but now with the launch of this project it will make the community be aware of climate changes in time," he said.