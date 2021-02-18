EU, NRM discuss human rights abuse, fake news

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The European Union (EU) leadership in Uganda yesterday met with officials from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to discuss human rights violations, poverty, fake news, and other post-election related issues.

The revelation was made by the NRM spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, who addressed journalists after a three-hour closed door meeting at the NRM headquarters.

The EU delegation, which comprised representatives from some of the EU member countries, was led by Ambassador Attilio Pacifici, the head of the EU in Uganda.

The NRM delegation was led by the party secretary general, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who was accompanied by other NRM bigwigs.

Mr Dombo told journalists that the EU delegation asked NRM to avoid involvement in acts that abuse human rights and asked them to fight the spread of fake news which they said tend to cause a lot of anxiety among people.

“The EU team discussed with us the post-election violence which they said is characterised by human rights abuse but we told them that as a party we do not condone any acts that violate human rights. We also told them all claims of human-rights-related abuses are currently being investigated by the security agencies,” he said.

He added that the EU team raised concerns over the high poverty levels among Ugandans and asked what the NRM government is doing about it.

He noted that the party has a manifesto on how they plan to address challenges affecting Ugandans, adding that the party will unveil a five-year roadmap highlighting solutions to critical problems when the ongoing court case where its victory is being challenged by the National Unity Platform (NUP) party is disposed of.

However, he declined to offer details on whether they discussed the demands NUP party recently made to the EU.

He also declined to comment on the EU MPs, who recently recommended sanctions against Ugandan officials and individuals involved in the violation of human rights, saying the Foreign Affairs minister will issue a statement.

Ambassador Pacifici told journalists that the two parties discussed a lot of things but he declined to elaborately.

He, however, did not entertain questions from journalists saying he had to attend another meeting.



Previously

NUP, EU meeting

While meeting early this month, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership led by party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, asked the EU to engage President Museveni to end the continued acts of human rights abuse and security violence in the country.

Other matters which NUP discussed with the EU leadership include arbitrary arrests, abductions, and highhandedness of security operatives against civilians.

Although the EU team had sought a meeting with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), the latter allegedly declined, arguing that such meetings do not bear fruit.

