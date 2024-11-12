EU, partners seek to boost women's capacity in farming

The African Union-Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), has joined efforts to empower women in Uganda's animal resource business.

Through the three year-resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project’ (RAFFS Project) being implemented in Uganda to strengthen the feed and fodder system, women have been asked to embrace partnerships to raise more resources for investments.

Mr David Maina, the Feed and Fodder Business Development Expert for Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project (RAFFS project) under AU-IBAR) said that women’s participation in the feed and fodder sector will enhance their incomes through improved productivity and market access.

Speaking during the capacity building workshop in Kampala on Monday, he explained that the project will ensure women’s meaningful inclusion in gainful activities in the feed and fodder sector and the livestock sourced foods supply chains.

Working together with African Women in Animal Resource Farming and Agribusiness Network (AWARFA-N), the project aims at uplifting the women to be able to participate meaningfully in the feed and fodder sector.

“We want women to have a place in that business and be able to trade, particularly for this organisation, AWARFA-N Women. They have a partner in Kenya, so they can take advantage of the neighborhood and be able to trade together,” Mr Maina said.

He added: “We are supporting them with the business planning but also the rollout plan for their business and also handhold them to ensure that the business takes off and they can continue on their own and get more resources from other sources in the coming years.”

Ms Lovin Kobusinge, President of AWARFA-N, highlighted the significance of empowering women in agriculture saying that women play a significant role in the agriculture sector and when supported they build a resilient economy.

She emphasized how access to affordable, subsidized capital is helping women expand their livestock businesses and contribute to regional food security.

Ms Kobusinge said that working together they will be able to expand the markets for their products beyond borders, but also learn on how to trade amongst themselves.

She also asked the government to form procurement policies that favor women and youth.