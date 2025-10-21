EU pumps additional Shs243b into last-mile power project

The European Union (EU) has committed an additional €60 million (about Shs243 billion) to Uganda’s last-mile connectivity project, further boosting the government’s push to expand affordable electricity access to rural households.

The project, launched in 2021 with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other partners, was initially expected to conclude by December 2022. It aims to connect thousands of rural homes to the national grid and drive socio-economic transformation through improved access to power.

Announcing the new funding, Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa revealed that the EU’s support follows fresh discussions held in Brussels.

“I was in Brussels recently, and we are going to get another €60 million for last-mile connection. This is now the newest, freshest news from Brussels,” Ms Nankabirwa said during the opening of the Renewable Energy Conference (REC) 2025 and Expo in Kampala.

This latest financing comes after the AfDB in 2015 extended a $100 million loan to Uganda for the same project, along with an €11.2 million grant (about $13 million) from the EU’s Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund.

Ms. Nankabirwa also disclosed that the EU has promised additional support to refurbish the aging Kiira and Nalubaale hydropower plants in Jinja City, facilities that are critical to Uganda’s electricity generation.

“We are going to receive funding for the renovation of Kiira and Nalubaale so that we can get 380 megawatts from that serious plant,” she said, without revealing how much money will be allocated or when the works will begin.

The planned rehabilitation follows last year’s visit by EU delegates to the Jinja plants and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL)’s July 2024 call for consultants to undertake an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

According to UEGCL, the project will involve restoring all ten 18.6MW units at Nalubaale, modernizing hydro-mechanical equipment, and upgrading Kiira’s operation and monitoring systems, efforts aimed at preserving generation capacity for another 30 years.

The Renewable Energy Conference, which runs from October 20 to 22, is jointly organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) and the National Renewable Energy Platform (NREP) under the theme “Transforming Energy Systems for Livelihoods and Conservation.”

At the same event, Ms Nankabirwa launched the Clean Cooking Unit Programme, aimed at transitioning Ugandan households to cleaner, more sustainable cooking options.

“Over 80 percent of Ugandans still rely on wood and charcoal for cooking, which fuels deforestation and indoor pollution,” she said.

The programme, supported by the UK government and the Global Green Growth Institute, seeks to halve Uganda’s dependence on biomass for cooking by 2040.

UK High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Lisa Chesney, described Uganda’s current reliance on biomass as both a “crisis” and a “gender balance problem.”

“Uganda has a bold ambition to transform over 50 percent of Ugandans to clean cooking by 2040. This initiative really matters,” she said.

Eng. Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary at MEMD, highlighted progress made since the 2024 Renewable Energy Conference, including advances in energy diversification, clean cooking, and electricity access.

“These milestones reflect our commitment to sustainable development and the strong partnerships between government, the private sector, civil society, and our development partners,” she said.

Meanwhile, Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECCC) Managing Director Mr Roy Nyamutale Baguma said the country is seeing a significant rise in the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other clean energy technologies.

“So far, we have seen over 140,000 discounted LPG sales and nearly 2,000 productive-use energy solutions, including water pumping for irrigation,” he said.