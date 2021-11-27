Prime

Europe’s new Covid-19 wave worries Uganda

A Ugandan army health official injects a woman with the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination exercise at City Square in Kampala on October 14. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

Europe is currently pushing to contain a new deadly wave of Covid-19, with more than 29,000 Covid-19 deaths reported on the continent last week.

Ugandan scientists are calling for a speedy increase in the country’s vaccination coverage, with their eyes set on booster doses and adherence to preventive measures to escape the scenario of a fresh spike in Covid cases now ravaging Europe.

