European Union postpones festival in Uganda over terror threats

The European Union (EU) in Uganda has suspended the earlier scheduled European Union Film Festival in Kampala, just two days before the event.

The festival was slated for November 13 to 17. However, the EU on Friday abruptly announced the postponement.

“On behalf of the team Europe in Uganda, we regret to inform you that the EU Film Festival is postponed. Information regarding the new dates [of the EU Film Festival] will be communicated,” they tweeted without giving details.

However, this follows several terror alerts from both the US and UK governments discouraging their citizens from attending crowded events, including the ongoing Nyege Nyege festival at the source of River Nile in Jinja City.

Meanwhile, during the film festival, nine award-winning films were set for screening or showing at the National Theatre and the French International School of Kampala, free of charge at all the venues.

Among others, the selected movies included; God of Molenbeek, I am Zlatan, 70/30, Transit, Even Mince Belong to Heaven and Sonny Boy. These were all selected from various EU countries.

The festival was jointly organized by EU countries like; Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Dutch, Denmark, France and Germany, among others.