Events organisers cry foul over ban on fireworks

Event organisers and promoters have protested the police ban on fireworks during the New Year celebrations, saying it is unfair.

Police issued the directive on Monday, arguing that such events draw crowds which goes against the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines issued by government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health tweeted that 907 new Covid-19 cases were registered following tests conducted on December 26.

Mr Robert Jackson Nkuke, alias Mutima, the founder of Mutima Entertainment, said: “This is a total loss. It has been two years without us working. What does the government want us to do?”

Before the ban, Mr Nkuke had written to police requesting permission to allow him display fireworks at a small-secluded event which he intended to organise in Masaka District on December 31.

“My hope was to make some money from this event so that I can use it to pay school fees ahead of the schools’ reopening on January 10,” Mr Nkuke said yesterday.

Mr Abbey Musinguzi, alias Abtex, an events promoter, said: “We are hurt but what can we do? We cannot question the police directive. Banning fireworks means no concerts as well. We shall just have to continue doing everything online.”

Concerts were banned after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country in March 2020.

Event organisers, promoters and artistes have complained to government to allow them resume their operations like other sectors, but in vain.

However, Mr Balaam Barugahare, another events promoter and organiser, said banning the festivities was a good move by the police to protect the public following the recent bomb attacks.

“You know in such times, it is easy for someone to disguise him/herself as an event’s organiser yet their intention is to detonate bombs. So, the police are right to ban concerts. Lives are more important than money,” Mr Barugahare said.

He advised his colleagues to continue embracing virtual concerts until the situation returns to normal.

However, the events organisers say the virtual concerts have a number of challenges.

“Ugandans hardly listen and watch online concerts. Someone will follow for a few minutes before going off line. Besides, these virtual concerts hardly make profits for both artistes and organisers,” Mr Nkuke said.

Though the ban also affects night prayer events, a promoter, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, said they have not been affected as much as those planning other kinds of events.