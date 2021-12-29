Events organisers cry foul over ban on fireworks

Police in Uganda have banned fireworks displays ahead of the new year. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Event organisers, promoters and artistes have complained to government to allow them resume their operations like other sectors, but in vain.

Event organisers and promoters have protested the police ban on fireworks during the New Year celebrations, saying it is unfair.

