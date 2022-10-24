Every child deserves a good diet,  say caregivers

Children worldwide deserve a better diet and a chance at a decent life, authorities at SOS Children’s Village in Entebbe, Wakiso District, have said.

“For us at SOS Children’s Villages, we believe that every child deserves a chance. Thank you for taking that chance,” Mr Otto said after receiving an assortment of food donations from China Communications Construction Company on Saturday.

Mr Otto said the items would go a long way in enabling the minors to have a better diet and live better.

“We want to thank you again, our friends from CCCC for choosing to give our children a chance. Your willingness to support our children makes all the difference for us and for them,” Mr Otto said.

The Chinese company donated rice, maize flour, beans, milk and sugar to the village, which hosts 182 children.

SOS Children’s Villages is a worldwide, independent, not-for-profit social development organisation that has been working to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children since 1949.

The organisation provides care for children without parental care and those at risk of losing the care of their parents. Each child is looked after by an SOS mother and grows up in an SOS family with 8-10 boys and girls in a natural family setting.

The children’s needs, including food, clothing, education and medical services are met. The organisation is spread in Kakiri, Entebbe, Gulu, and Fort Portal and takes care of more than 1,000 children.

“We are very proud of our friendship with the Chinese people through China Communications Construction Company Limited who have remained committed to making a donation to our children every year,” Mr Otto added.

Adding: “The children you see today, look this good because of the support of friends like you.”

Mr Zheng Biao, the country manager of CCCC, said this was the fourth time they were extending assistance to SOS Children’s village because the company believes children are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Knowledge is power. Knowledge will change your life. You should study hard and make progress every day,” Mr Biao advised the children.

“Children are the world’s hope for a better future. You will become the main force to drive the development of this country in future.” he added.

This comes as the government introduces compulsory milk programme in schools in a bid to boost children’s health.

Under the new government compulsory milk feeding programme, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says parents will pay Shs20,000 for each learner to have the milk. The new programme will start in 13 local government schools in Mukono, Kampala and Wakiso and will be out to the rest of the country in January next year.

The African Union has endorsed 2022 as the year of nutrition dedicated to strengthening the fight against malnutrition in all its forms in Africa

Background

Whereas Uganda is naturally gifted with good climate that can support growth of diverse foods, many children suffer from malnutrition due to lack of some food nutriments, which is costing government billions of money to address.

Between 2004 and 2009, widespread malnutrition in the country is estimated to have been responsible for at least 110,000 deaths of children.