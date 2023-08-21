Eviction: Buganda Land Board saves 4,000 locals

Buganda Land Board (BLB) has blocked the planned eviction of more than 4,000 residents at Busagazi Village, Najja Sub-county in Buikwe District.

A group, claiming to be relatives of Namasole(queen mother ) Sarah Natoolo, has been threatening to evict residents occupying a two-square mile piece of land , saying it belongs to them.

Mr Kizito Gamboobi, an official from BLB, said anyone fronting the Namasole’s name is a fraudster.



“This is the official land of the estate of the Namasole that is run by the Buganda Land Board (BLB), so nobody should confuse residents that they own that land, it is BLB that has a final say on this matter, “ Mr Gamboobi said while addressing the residents last Thursday.



Residents accuse those threatening them with eviction of collecting annual nominal ground rent commonly known as Busuulu from them and failing to remit it to BLB.



“We thank the Buganda Land Board for coming out on this because we have been confused on who to give Busuulu,” Mr Andrew Galiwango, a resident said.

The chairperson of Najja Sub-county, Mr Musa Lukwago, said the dispute started in 2019. He said after the group asked the residents to vacate the land at the beginning of this year, area leaders asked BLB to intervene.



“Let’s pray that after BLB sending a team, the other people claiming ownership will not come here again,”Mr Lukwago said.

Ms Hawa Ndege, the Buikwe resident district commissioner, said she has on several occasions asked the alleged claimants to present proof of ownership but in vain.

“Ownership of land is proved through documents, but I have never received any documents from the group that purports to represent Namasole ,” she said.

Land disputes are now rampant in Buikwe, which is under the Mukono zonal lands office.

Recently, the State minister for Lands,Mr Sam Mayanja, temporarily closed the Mukono Zonal lands office and also suspended its boss, Ms Doreen Tumushabe, to pave way for investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.



This followed public outcry over forgery and double titling of land.

Buganda land board

In the 1900 Buganda Agreement, all land in Buganda was divided into two; crown land, which was under the control of the colonial government, and mailo land.

Mailo land was also divided into two; there was land that was given to officeholders such as kabaka, namasole and the other given to private individuals.