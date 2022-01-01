Prime

Evolution and changes to Covid-19 restrictions since March 2020

Closed shops downtown Kampala after President Museveni announced a lockdown due to Covid-19 in March last 2020. PHOTO / FILE  

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • On July 30, 2021, government eased some of the restrictions and allowed the reopening of some of the sectors, but bars, discotheque, cinemas and music shows and concerts remained closed.

On March 18, 2020, President Museveni made his maiden speech following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The focus was on giving citizens guidelines on how to avoid contracting the deadly virus that had claimed the lives of more than 200,000 and sent most of Europe into lockdowns aimed at reducing the spread of the virus. Mr Museveni then unveiled 13 measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

