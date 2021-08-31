Ex-ADF rebels warned on collaborating with group

By Longino Muhindo More by this Author

The western regional coordinator for Amnesty Commission Uganda, Mr Ronald Ssekatawa, has warned former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) combatants in Bundibugyo District against collaborating with the rebel group in DR Congo.

While addressing the ex-combatants at the weekend, Mr Ssekatawa said they had received intelligence reports that some of them from Bundibugyo and Kasese districts were giving out information to the rebels.

“Through our sources, especially security, we have confirmed that some of our ex-combatants have been collaborating with the ADF in DR Congo and have been giving them information,” he said.

“At least we know them and I warn them that amnesty is given once, anybody caught collaborating with the rebels, his or her amnesty will be cancelled and they shall be taken to court,” he added.

Mr Ssekatawa urged ADF rebels to surrender and get amnesty before it ceases.

“I appeal to those people who are still fighting the government, especially those who are in ADF to surrender because amnesty is likely to end next year around May. That means the opportunity to be forgiven will no longer be there,” he said.

The Amnesty Commission was established by the Amnesty Act in 2000 to end rebellions in Uganda by encouraging rebels to lay down their arms without the fear of prosecution for crimes committed during the fight against the government. The commission also facilitates resettlement of the former rebels.

Mr Ssekatawa said the commission since 2016, has received a total of 2,450 former ADF rebels in Kasese and Bundibugyo and more than 27,000 across the country.

A total of 37 ex-combatants from both districts were given Shs263,000 each, maize and beans seedlings, and utensils to improve their livelihood.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Edredah Kabugho from Kasanzi I Village, Ndugutu Sub-county, hailed the commission for the support.

Mr Kabugho asked fellow ex-combatants not to engage in any subversive activities against the government.