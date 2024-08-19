Ex-Attorney General Kiddu Makubuya dies at 75

Former Attorney General, Prof Kiddu Makubuya is dead, family sources have confirmed.

He was aged 75.

Makubuya, who served as Uganda's Attorney general between 2005 and 2011, died Monday morning after a long illness.

The former Member of Parliament, representing Katikamu County South, Luweero District resigned from cabinet in February 2012.

Born on July 30, 1949, Makubuya held a First Class Honors Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, which he obtained in 1974. He also held a Master of Laws degree and a Doctor of Juridical Science, both from Yale Law School and obtained in 1976 and 1979 respectively. On returning to Uganda, he joined the Law Development Center where he completed his Diploma in Legal Practice between 1981 and 1982. He enrolled as an advocate of the Uganda High Court in 1985.

Makubuya worked as a special assistant at the faculty of law, Makerere University, in 1974 and 1975. In 1979, he was promoted to lecturer at the same university, a position he held until 1982 when he became a senior lecturer. In 1984, he was promoted to associate professor. He was also a partner in a private law firm, Kasolo & Khiddu Advocates.

Makubuya was a member of the Uganda Constitutional Commission, which was instrumental in drafting the 1995 Constitution of Uganda.

He was a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Violations of Human Rights. Between 1984 and 1987, he was the editor in chief of the Uganda Law Society Review. He once headed the Department of Law and Jurisprudence at the faculty of law, Makerere University, until 1995, when he was appointed director of the Uganda Human Rights and Peace Center.