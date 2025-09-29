Ex-bailiffs’ boss refunds Shs100m stolen from DPP

A former bailiffs’ boss has pleaded guilty to theft and related charges, and agreed to refund more than Shs100 million stolen from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was after Mr Jackson Mwesigye, 46, entered a plea bargain with the state, admitting to four counts of theft, forgery, uttering false documents, and giving false information. He was first charged on May 8, and remanded to Luzira prison before being granted bail on June 2. During proceedings on Thursday, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi read out the plea agreement signed between Mwesigye, the state, and his defence counsel.

“I hereby freely and voluntarily plead guilty to the charges above and agree to be sentenced to a fine of Shs875,000 in default 10 years imprisonment in count one, count two a fine of Shs875,000 in default one year imprisonment, count three a fine of Shs875,000 in default one year imprisonment, and in count four a fine of Shs875,000 in default one year and six months imprisonment,” the convict stated in the agreement. According to agreed facts presented in court, Jackline Auctioneer Ltd, a company run by Mr Mwesigye, was contracted on October 31, 2024, to auction properties of the office of the DPP.

The auction raised more than Shs107m, which was supposed to be transferred to the Consolidated Fund account of the DPP at the Bank of Uganda. On March 27, Mr Mwesigye submitted a report to the DPP, accompanied by a forged Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfer form, purportedly issued by Centenary Bank Mapeera Branch, indicating that he had remitted the money to Bank of Uganda.

The forgery was discovered when Centenary Bank denied processing the transaction. Following the revelation, Mr Mwesigye was arrested and charged with theft of public funds. The court heard that he also gave false information to Ms Agnes Kainza Nzogi, the permanent secretary in the office of the DPP, claiming that the transfer had been completed. State prosecutor Grace Amy outlined aggravating factors, arguing that the convict stole public funds and that such cases were rampant. “Mwesigye stole money belonging to the office of the DPP, and these cases are prevalent.

There is a need for deterrence,” Ms Amy urged the court. However, the defence highlighted mitigating circumstances. Mr Mwesigye was described as a first-time offender, had expressed remorse, and had since refunded the stolen funds. “All the stolen money amounting to Shs107,188,000 has been refunded and paid into the Consolidated Fund at Bank of Uganda,” the defence submitted. As part of the plea agreement, Mr Mwesigye agreed to provide the DPP with an accurate, updated statement of all assets owned by him, held under his direction, or for his benefit.