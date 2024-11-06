Ex-BoU employee jailed three years for stealing old currency notes

The Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced the former head of verification at the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to three years imprisonment for stealing old currency notes that were meant for destruction. The Grade One magistrate, Ms Esther Asiimwe, sentenced Charles Kasede Ochieng after finding him guilty of abuse of his office.

The trial magistrate noted that although the accused’s testimony about the branch being understaffed may justify his involvement in punching notes, she found no valid reason for his actions of splitting bundles, removing, and pocketing notes before feeding the punching machine, as captured in all 22 prosecution exhibit clips.

“This behaviour contradicts established procedures, as testified by prosecution witnesses and outlined in Regulation 4.6 of the Bank of Uganda Administrative Manual.

Conclusively, I find that this ingredient as proved” Ms Asiimwe ruled. She noted that although the exact amount taken could be determined from the footage, she concurred with the prosecution that Ochieng’s actions of removing the money meant for destruction were detrimental to the interests and core functions of his employer.

Observation

“In this case, I hesitate to conclude that observing the accused stealing on multiple occasions satisfies the requirement of proving the Shs62,290,000 shortage indicated in the verification report.

While the report confirms the bank’s loss during that period, it does not definitively establish the exact amount stolen by the accused,” the magistrate said.

Adding: “As established by law, any doubt in the court’s mind must be resolved in favour of the accused. Consequently, I find that this essential element was not proven beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, I acquit the accused of the embezzlement charge.”

Prosecution led by Mr Nicholas Kawooya told court that as a verification officer, Ochieng held a crucial position in Uganda’s monetary system and his actions damaged the Bank of Uganda’s trust in its employees and warranted a significant sentence.

In his defence, Ochieng, who had no additional witnesses, testified that he was not the sole person involved in currency sorting. He claimed that others, including the manager, assistant manager, and technician, also participated although the footage presented in court focused on him.