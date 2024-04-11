Ex-defilement convict lynched after raping, stabbing aunt to death

Police in Mayuge District, Eastern Uganda are investigating a case in which a 30-year-old man was pursued and killed after he allegedly raped and stabbed his 55-year-old aunt to death in Isinda village, Kigandalo Sub Ccounty.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandaula, confirmed the death of two people but declined to divulge details, saying they are still gathering more information.

However, Isinda village LCI chairman, Bumali Kawanguzi, told this reporter that angry residents pursued and lynched Muhammed Baligasima after realising that he had reportedly raped and stabbed his aunt, Mwajuma Mutesi Nabirye about 50 minutes earlier.

“I learnt of the cold-blooded death of these two residents of mine at around 7:50pm on Wednesday, but I was told that the son had attacked his uncle’s wife at 7pm,” Kawanguzi said on April 11.

He said that Nabirye was a wife to Yakuti Kafero, a younger brother to Baligasima’s father, adding that Nabirye’s naked body was found inside her house in a pool of blood.

The Kigandalo Sub County LC3 chairperson, Henry Morton Mukisa, said Baligasima had just returned from prison where he served time for defilement.

Mr Mukisa said police arrived at the scene and took away both bodies for postmortem.