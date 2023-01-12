Ex-deputy IGP Kyefulumya dies in the UK

On January 8, Uganda woke to the news of the death of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Stephen Mutasa Kyefulumya.

The 85-year-old died in a hospital in the UK after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological condition that affects movement.

Kyefulumya had been living in the Uk for the last 30 years.

He is survived by a widow, Olivia Kyefulumya, a retired nurse, 15 children, 38 grandchildren and an undisclosed number of great-children.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Ministry of Finance spokesperson Jim Mugunga, who is also the late Kyefulumya’s son-in-law, said: “Plans are underway to return the body home for burial.”

He added: “We as a family are trying to raise funds to repatriate our dear dad. Detailed arrangements are being made. In the interim, no wake, funeral service or burial arrangements have been concluded. These will be communicated in due course.”

Kyefulumya, who close friends called Afande, is remembered for being a meticulous police officer.

Kyefulumya was born on July 15, 1937 in Mengo Hospital, Kampala. His father, the late Victor Mutasa, was a Buganda county chief while his mother, the late Tezira Nakkazi was a midwife.

His siblings include Gaster Luwaga, Elizabeth Zalwango, David Sebuwufu, Fredrick Sebyayi and Grace Naddamba.

Others are the late Augustas Kimansule, Anna Nakato, Paula Nalongo, Kevina Namutebi, the late Romani Nsubuga, George W Semukaaya, Christine Nsagire, Joseph Mubiru Nadibanga, Nandire, Babirye, Nakato and Nakamya.

He attended Kisubi Boys Boarding School before joining Bukumi Primary School.

For his secondary education, he attended Namiryango College School and later St Mary’s College Kisubi.

In 1963, Kyefulumya was recruited into the police and started his training at Naguru Police College. He completed his training in 1966 and was posted to Jinja District.

He was later promoted to the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In 1970, he went to Wakefield Training School in the UK and assumed a new rank upon his return to Uganda.

He later went for further training in Doncaster and Leeds, UK.

Other positions he has held include Kotido District Police Commander, Regional Police Commander- Fort Portal, member of Commission of Inquiry team that probed the disappearance of people authorised by Idi Amin in 1974.

Between 1981 and 1984, he joined Special Branch, a police division responsible for national security and intelligence.

He was later sent to Nairobi, Kenya Police Training Institution after which he was stationed at the Special Branch headquarters in Kampala. He later became the director of the division.

Between 1983 and 1989, he was a patron of several amateur sports organisations including volleyball, athletics and taekwondo. He was chairperson and co-founder of the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC).

In 1983, he was appointed as the chairperson of Uganda Amateur Athletics Federation. In 1988, he travelled to Seoul, South Korea with the Uganda Olympic team.

In 1984, Kyefulumya was appointed the head Old Kampala Police Station until 1986 and in 1987, he was appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of administration.