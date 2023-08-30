Ex- Hoima chairman’s son wins NRM primaries

Mr Uthuman Mubaraka Mugisha has won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the forthcoming by-election of the Hoima District chairperson.

Mr Tanga Odoi, the chairman of the NRM electoral commission, made the announcement on Monday.

Mr Mugisha, who is the son of the late Kadiri Kirungi, the former Hoima LCV chairman, secured victory with 11,318 votes, accounting for 53 percent of the total votes cast.

His closest rival, Mr Vincent Muhumuza Savana, garnered 8,897 votes, representing 42 percent of the votes.

Others in the race are Mr John Kwemara who got 720 votes, Mr Moses Mutagwa (113 votes), Mr Jackson Mulindambula Mugenyi (126 votes), and Mr Samuel Milton Byaruhanga who trailed with six votes.

Addressing the candidates, Mr Odoi emphasised the importance of unity and mutual respect among all participants, as the election was an internal party affair.

“Hoima is greater than any one individual, and as leaders, humility and respect for one another should guide our actions,” Mr Odoi said.

Mr Mugisha has urged all party members to unite ahead of the by-elections scheduled for September 14.

“I commend the NRM party for providing a platform for our supporters to voice their preferences through this election. With our flag bearer chosen, it’s time for us all to come together, strengthen our party’s support, and secure a victory on September 14,” he said after he was declared winner.

On the other hand, Mr Muhumuza declined to comment when approached by the media.

According to the Electoral Commission schedule, candidates will be nominated today and tomorrow for the Hoima District chairman by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Kadiri Kirungi.