Ex- Kyambogo staff deny deleting data

Five former staff of Kyambogo University have hit back at the institution’s vice chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka, who last week accused them of deleting data ahead of the 17th graduation ceremony next month.

“We would like to categorically say Prof Katunguka’s allegations against us are false and we advise him to let the police do its work and get to the bottom of this sad incident,” Mr Joshua Muzaaya, the leader of the group, said during a press conference yesterday in Kampala.

The former staff also claimed to have fully handed over their offices including the log-in details when they resigned and have not returned to the institution since their resignation between December 2020 and April.

Late last week, Prof Katunguka accused the former staff of being behind the deletion of data of nearly 2,900 students from the university system.

“We are sure they are the ones who deleted the data because they were in-charge of all these particular things that were deleted,” Prof Katunguka told Daily Monitor.

He added: “They wanted to disorganise the university because they learnt that graduation is around the corner.”

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the e-campus system that houses students’ data was deleted about a fortnight ago and is yet to be recovered.

Kyambogo is expected to graduate more than 7,500 students from September 21 to 23.

Prof Katunguka said some gradaunds are among the 2,900 students whose data was deleted.

Sources said if the university fails to retrieve the lost data in time, the affected students could yet again sit out the graduation ceremony.

The former staff are also claiming that the university is trying to replace their management system that is now dubbed AIMS with their own dubbed ACMIS.

The five former staff are also an alumni of the same university who graduated in 2010 with degrees in telecommunication engineering.

As their final year project, they invented a university management system which they named “E-kampus” which has over the years evolved.

Mr Rauben Twinomujuni, the spokesperson of the institution, yesterday confirmed that they are changing from AIMS to ACMIS before saying he could not comment any further because the matters is under police investigation.

