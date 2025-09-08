Ex-LDU retirees in Tororo demand government recognition, benefits

A section of retired Local Defense Unit (LDU) officers in Tororo District have asked the government to recognize their role in restoring peace in the region and to provide them with support and benefits.

The claimants say they were part of the additional force recruited by the National Resistance Army (NRA) in 1987 to help fight the Force Obote Back Again (FOBA) rebel group, which had established bases across the Tororo County belt.

The former combatants argue that despite their contribution, they were never paid terminal benefits in the form of pension or gratuity.

Stephen Okitala Obwana, chairperson of the group, said that when the government dissolved the LDU, members were only promised that they would one day be recalled and rewarded for their service.

“When we were retired, the government promised to recognize our contributions but little did we know that the government was bidding us farewell. We even abandoned our homes and the duties that would earn us a living in order to save the country,” Mr Obwana said.

He added that many of the veterans feel betrayed because they sacrificed their livelihoods and security for the nation, yet have since been left to struggle on their own.

Albino Otabong, another retired LDU officer from Malaba, explained that their work was risky and demanding.

“After military training, each one of us was attached to different NRA detachments to serve as a backup force. We were put at the forefront during night and day patrols,” he said. “Ours is simple, we want to be rewarded for the contributions we made towards securing the country. Otherwise, we thank the government under the stewardship of President Yoweri Museveni, but we want something to show we served this government.”

He noted that many of their colleagues died in combat, sustained permanent injuries, or died after retirement without receiving any support, leaving their families in dire conditions.

Mr Otabong said the group from Tororo County has written several letters to the President seeking an audience or financial assistance, but their efforts have not yielded results.

Valentine Kibalach, another ex-combatant, said they were disheartened to see colleagues from other parts of the country compensated while those in Tororo continue to be ignored.

“We want a clear explanation from the government. This has pushed many of us into despair, yet we played a key role in helping President Museveni fight rebel groups,” he said.

Rose Mary Abone, a widow of one of the fallen LDU officers, said her husband died during an exchange of gunfire with rebels, and her family lost more than 60 heads of cattle in raids.

“We as a family feel that the government has neglected us, yet under normal circumstances we should have been treated as a special group that gave our lives to secure the country,” she said. “After my husband’s death, all my seven children remained at home because I lacked the support to take them to school.”