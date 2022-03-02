Ex-LRA rebel Kwoyelo demands speedy trial

The trial of former Lord Resistance Army (LRA) rebel Thomas Kwoyelo resumed yesterday with him asking for a speedy trial.

Kwoyelo, who has been in detention for almost 13 years, appeared before the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala amid tight security.

He compared himself to his fellow former rebel Dominic Ongwen, whom he said has since been accorded a speedy trial by the International Criminal Court and yet he was captured after him.

Kwoyelo through his lawyer, Mr Caleb Alaka, also told the presiding judges that he prefers being tried in Gulu District.

Justices Michael Elubu, Duncan Gaswaga, and Stephen Mubiru are presiding over the trial.

The trial that commenced with the 20th prosecution witness was streamed live in Gulu, Kwoyelo’s birth place and also the place where he allegedly committed atrocities against civilians.

Kwoyelo also expressed concern about his high blood pressure and paralysis in the right side of his body.

He is charged with 93 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity alleged to have been committed in Pagak internally displaced people’s camp (IDP) in Amuru District between 1993 and 2005.

In response to his concerns, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr George William Byansi, pledged to conclude the case as soon as possible.

“My lord, ...our colleagues on the defence side have been with us in this case from its inception and we have gone through all these challenges together. My lords at this stage, we see some light at the end of the tunnel as we resume,” Mr Byansi told court.

In his brief ruling, Justice Elubu assured Kwoyelo of an expeditious trial, saying he is appearing before a competent court that is working to ensure that the hearing of his case is observed.

“We note that this is a court of record, a court of justice and a Ugandan court fully competent to try the charges brought against the accused person. We are applying the Ugandan law and undertake to deliver justice,” Justice Elubu said.

A witness, who testified under a pseudo code of H75 is a retired police officer. He told court of how he led a team of experts to Barlonyo massacre scene when the LRA rebels attacked a camp in 2004. The witness said the team comprised pathologists and scene of crime officers.

Describing the massacre scene, the retired police officer said he saw scattered human flesh, smashed skulls and decomposing bodies. He also saw survivors who had bullet wounds.