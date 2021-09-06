Ex-minister and presidential adviser dead

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

The former Minister of Animal Industry and Fisheries in the Obote government, and presidential adviser, Prof John Joseph Otim, is dead.

He died of Covid-19 from St Mary’s Lacor Hospital in Gulu on Saturday.

According to a statement from his daughter, Ms Florence Ayugi, Prof Otim had a long and illustrious career in politics, academia and public service, which included serving two Ugandan presidents, meeting Pope John Paul II at the Vatican and working with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (RIP).

He also served as an MP and special presidential adviser on Agriculture and Veterinary services in Obote’s government and later as senior presidential adviser in the same capacity to President Museveni.

Prof Otim was born in Kalongo Mission (present Kalongo Town Council) in then Paimol Sub-county (present Parabongo Sub-county), Agago county (present Agago District). He was born to the family of Yusefu Ocaya and Natalia Adwar on October, 15, 1940.

He earned a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture, Master of Science in Animal Production from Makerere University and a PhD in Animal Nutrition and Veterinary Physiology from Saskatchewan University in Canada.

Advertisement

He is survived by a widow, children and grandchildren.